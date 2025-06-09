Centricity Wealth Management LLC Acquires 248 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Centricity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5,147.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 542,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,500,000 after purchasing an additional 531,672 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $122,201,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,798,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,176,000 after acquiring an additional 232,733 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5,832.7% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 140,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,819,000 after acquiring an additional 137,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 255.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 117,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,859,000 after acquiring an additional 84,600 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.9%

VHT opened at $247.67 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $234.11 and a 52 week high of $289.14. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.48 and a 200-day moving average of $258.44.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.