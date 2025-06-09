Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PYLD stock opened at $26.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.10. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $26.70.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

