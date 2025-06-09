9,700 Shares in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Purchased by Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,269,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,139,000 after buying an additional 708,645 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,853,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,209,000 after acquiring an additional 132,154 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $149,264,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,738,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,306,000 after acquiring an additional 50,352 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,724,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,917,000 after acquiring an additional 739,519 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $48.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.89 and its 200 day moving average is $48.85. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $51.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.