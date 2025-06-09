OLD National Bancorp IN Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 37,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,799,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $14,040,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 11,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,727,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 153,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,009,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $519.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $492.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $504.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $159.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $425.49 and a 12-month high of $545.39.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,016.33. This trade represents a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Mizuho began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on S&P Global from $555.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.71.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

