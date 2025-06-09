JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO) Stake Lifted by CGC Financial Services LLC

CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,055,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,657 shares during the period. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF accounts for about 24.9% of CGC Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. CGC Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF were worth $62,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 670.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF stock opened at $61.83 on Monday. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 1 year low of $55.83 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.69 and a 200 day moving average of $61.37.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

