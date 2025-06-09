Centricity Wealth Management LLC Purchases 687 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Centricity Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 309.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IFRA. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 342.1% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000.

IFRA opened at $48.61 on Monday. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.99.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

