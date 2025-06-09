Fenimore Asset Management Inc Purchases 8,000 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc owned 0.31% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $40,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,791,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,326,000 after acquiring an additional 131,515 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $900,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 121,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,348,000 after acquiring an additional 21,466 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 29,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.10.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $181.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $196.00. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.73.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $585.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.84 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.52%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

