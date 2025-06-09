PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $6,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,535,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 482.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,337,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $518,132,000 after buying an additional 3,592,655 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 815.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,031,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $362,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,018 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,196,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $381,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,895 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,567,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,262,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,041 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective (down previously from $143.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.42.

NYSE:PPG opened at $112.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.24 and a 12 month high of $137.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.78.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 58.24%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

