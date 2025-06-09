Centuria Office REIT (ASX:COF) Plans Final Dividend of $0.03

Centuria Office REIT (ASX:COF – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, June 9th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.66. The firm has a market cap of $683.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05, a P/E/G ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.19.

COF is Australia’s largest ASX listed pure play office REIT and is included in the S&P/ASX300 Index. COF owns a portfolio of high quality office assets situated in core submarkets throughout Australia. COF is overseen by a hands-on, active manager and provides investors with income and the opportunity for capital growth from a pure play portfolio of high-quality Australian office assets.

