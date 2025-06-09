Centuria Office REIT (ASX:COF) Plans Final Dividend of $0.03

Centuria Office REIT (ASX:COF – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, June 9th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th.
Centuria Office REIT Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.66. The firm has a market cap of $683.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05, a P/E/G ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.19.
Centuria Office REIT Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Centuria Office REIT
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Five Below Pops on Strong Earnings, But Rally May Stall
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Intel’s Dual Gamble: AI Innovation Now, Foundry Fortunes Later?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- X: 1 Reason to Bet on U.S. Steel, and 1 Reason to Hold Back
Receive News & Ratings for Centuria Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centuria Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.