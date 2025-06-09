Centricity Wealth Management LLC Purchases 622 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Centricity Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of Centricity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Centricity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO opened at $274.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $285.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $257.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.