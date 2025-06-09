The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,615 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up approximately 2.5% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TJX. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective (up previously from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective (up previously from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $150.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $128.55 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.18 and a 1-year high of $135.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $143.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.17.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

