Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc.

Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,821,000. Ariston Services Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Ariston Services Group now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $445,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
VB opened at $232.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $190.27 and a one year high of $263.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.47.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
