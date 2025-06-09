Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc.

Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,821,000. Ariston Services Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Ariston Services Group now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $445,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB opened at $232.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $190.27 and a one year high of $263.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.47.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.