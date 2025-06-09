BCS Wealth Management Sells 301 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

BCS Wealth Management lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,188 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $295.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.41 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $292.17 and a 200 day moving average of $333.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,737,500. The trade was a 12.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 815,945 shares of company stock valued at $273,059,215. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Tesla from $314.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Tesla from $404.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Tesla from $490.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $280.00 price target on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.27.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

