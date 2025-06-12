Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Invests $338,000 in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 341.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFUS opened at $65.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $66.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.06.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

