Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,057 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,692 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. ANSYS comprises approximately 1.0% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 443,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,634,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 219,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 8,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 37,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $60,002.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,230 shares of the company's stock, valued at $969,032.30. This trade represents a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered ANSYS from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $346.53 on Thursday. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $275.06 and a one year high of $363.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $324.44 and a 200 day moving average of $332.70. The company has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.91, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.11). ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $504.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $516.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

