Rockingstone Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Rockingstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.6% of Rockingstone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Rockingstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.2%

JPM stock opened at $268.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.34. The company has a market capitalization of $745.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $190.88 and a twelve month high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,392,563.85. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,755,811.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,703,729.20. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,722 shares of company stock worth $25,599,477. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Stories

