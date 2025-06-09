Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) in the last few weeks:

5/21/2025 – Palo Alto Networks had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

5/21/2025 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $221.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/21/2025 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $235.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/21/2025 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $213.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/21/2025 – Palo Alto Networks had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

5/21/2025 – Palo Alto Networks was given a new $225.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/21/2025 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $210.00 to $177.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/21/2025 – Palo Alto Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2025 – Palo Alto Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock.

5/19/2025 – Palo Alto Networks had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $223.00 price target on the stock.

5/16/2025 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $215.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/15/2025 – Palo Alto Networks is now covered by analysts at Roth Capital. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock.

5/14/2025 – Palo Alto Networks was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital to a “hold” rating.

5/1/2025 – Palo Alto Networks was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/17/2025 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $240.00 to $205.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2025 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $205.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/10/2025 – Palo Alto Networks was upgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/10/2025 – Palo Alto Networks was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $156.00 price target on the stock.

PANW traded down $1.10 on Monday, hitting $198.50. The company had a trading volume of 802,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,506,909. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $208.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.92. The firm has a market cap of $132.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.83, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total transaction of $18,252,574.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 321,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,629,704.62. The trade was a 27.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $16,541,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,543,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,132,981.56. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 789,736 shares of company stock valued at $139,837,528. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,775,544 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $10,712,019,000 after buying an additional 1,541,637 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,382,116 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,611,013,000 after buying an additional 6,725,148 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,427,062 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,533,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,359 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,842,647 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,427,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,277,739 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,324,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

