Healthcare Stocks To Follow Today – June 8th

Alphabet, UnitedHealth Group, Hims & Hers Health, Salesforce, and GE Aerospace are the five Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves the development, manufacturing or delivery of medical goods and services—ranging from pharmaceuticals and biotechnology to medical-device makers and health-care providers. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the healthcare sector’s growth drivers, such as new drug approvals, rising demand for medical treatment and technological innovation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $5.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.68. 35,701,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,204,442. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.14 and its 200 day moving average is $174.34. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $7.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $303.24. 12,558,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,009,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $409.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $483.40. The company has a market cap of $275.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.44. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $248.88 and a 12 month high of $630.73.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

HIMS stock traded up $3.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.44. The stock had a trading volume of 41,519,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,727,090. Hims & Hers Health has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $72.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.28 and a beta of 2.09.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

CRM stock traded up $7.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $274.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,500,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,590,016. Salesforce has a one year low of $227.77 and a one year high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $266.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.42. The company has a market capitalization of $262.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Shares of GE Aerospace stock traded up $3.79 on Friday, reaching $255.71. 5,792,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,379,575. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $150.20 and a 52 week high of $257.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.94 and a 200 day moving average of $196.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

