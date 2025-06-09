Greystone Financial Group LLC Takes Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 66,894 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,148,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $2,138,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.9%

TJX stock opened at $128.55 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.18 and a fifty-two week high of $135.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.17.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.53.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

