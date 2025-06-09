Promising Cybersecurity Stocks To Consider – June 8th

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, and Palo Alto Networks are the three Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop and sell products, software and services designed to protect digital assets, networks and information systems from cyber threats. Investing in these stocks gives shareholders exposure to the growing market for data protection, threat detection and incident response solutions offered by firms such as antivirus vendors, firewall manufacturers and security consultants. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $5.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.68. 35,701,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,204,442. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.14 and a 200-day moving average of $174.34.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $5.47 on Friday, reaching $468.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,338,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,114,296. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $415.18 and its 200-day moving average is $388.29. The stock has a market cap of $116.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 918.47, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $491.20.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

NASDAQ PANW traded up $2.49 on Friday, reaching $199.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,304,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,525,650. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.48 and its 200-day moving average is $185.02. The stock has a market cap of $133.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.45, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.97. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $208.39.

