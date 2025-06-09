Melius Research Initiates Coverage on Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

Investment analysts at Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $281.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Melius Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Republic Services from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Republic Services from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Republic Services from $240.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.68.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded down $2.67 on Monday, hitting $250.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,009. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.01. The company has a market capitalization of $78.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.58. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $185.07 and a 12 month high of $258.75.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 3,533.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 380.8% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Republic Services by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

