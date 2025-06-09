CMH Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,852 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.8% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 418.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,146,000. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 52,206 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,343,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $563.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (down from $580.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.43.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 2.5%

NYSE UNH opened at $303.24 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $248.88 and a one year high of $630.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $409.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $482.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.44.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.02%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Stephen J. Hemsley acquired 86,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $288.57 per share, with a total value of $25,019,019.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 679,493 shares in the company, valued at $196,081,295.01. This trade represents a 14.63% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn acquired 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $320.80 per share, with a total value of $491,786.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,386.40. This trade represents a 34.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 109,408 shares of company stock valued at $31,607,768. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

