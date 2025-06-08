Wynn Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Wynn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. DZ Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group upgraded Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $63.03 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $54.32 and a one year high of $65.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.40 and its 200 day moving average is $59.31. The stock has a market cap of $154.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.43.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.5151 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.03%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

