Transition Metals (CVE:XTM) Stock Price Up 62.5% – Still a Buy?

Transition Metals Corp. (CVE:XTM – Get Free Report) rose 62.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 1,202,433 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 647% from the average daily volume of 160,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Transition Metals Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04.
About Transition Metals
Transition Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, platinum group metal, and palladium. The company engages in various projects, that includes the Thunder Bay, Pike Warden, Saskatchewan, Abitibi gold, Sudbury Area, and other projects.
Featured Stories
