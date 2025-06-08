Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 262 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $14,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 12,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 18,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 54,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $49.20 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $50.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

