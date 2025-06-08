Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Grows Stock Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,370 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 22,126 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $17,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SM. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in SM Energy by 200.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SM Energy by 517.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $24.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 2.19. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.62.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $844.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.62 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is presently 11.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SM. Wall Street Zen downgraded SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on SM Energy from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on SM Energy from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of SM Energy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SM Energy

About SM Energy

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.