Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE) Shares Down 23.1% – Here’s What Happened

Kane Biotech Inc. (CVE:KNE – Get Free Report) was down 23.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 159,625 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 72,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Kane Biotech Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.20 million, a PE ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -331.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.39.
About Kane Biotech
Kane Biotech Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms in Canada and internationally. The company develops its products using coactiv+ technology, an antimicrobial wound gel platform; and DispersinB technology, a naturally occurring enzyme that cleaves the bacterial surface polysaccharide poly-b-1, 6-N-acetylglucosamine for treating wounds and otic infections.
