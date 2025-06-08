Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Shares Down 0.7% – What’s Next?

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.83 and last traded at $2.90. Approximately 19,593 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 117,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments in a report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of -0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.13.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Universal Security Instruments stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 73,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 3.18% of Universal Security Instruments as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the marketing and distribution of safety and security products in the United States. The company offers a line of safety alarms units, including replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

