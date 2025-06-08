G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06, RTT News reports. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $583.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. G-III Apparel Group updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.020-0.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to EPS.

G-III Apparel Group Trading Down 18.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.14 and its 200-day moving average is $28.76. The company has a market cap of $987.81 million, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.48. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $36.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Institutional Trading of G-III Apparel Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,228 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 46,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 80,197 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

