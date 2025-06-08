Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.20 and last traded at $25.22. 6,480 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 4,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.29.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a $0.5391 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th.

About Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026

harrow health, inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the united states. the company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. it also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

