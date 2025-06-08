Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135,625 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $37,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1,740.3% in the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 627,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,123,000 after buying an additional 593,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 60.3% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unum Group news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 10,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,600. The trade was a 16.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $81.63 on Friday. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $84.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.59 and a 200 day moving average of $76.99.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.15). Unum Group had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Unum Group’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Unum Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $89.00 price target on shares of Unum Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.29.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

