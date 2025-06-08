Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:URNJ) Position Lifted by One Plus One Wealth Management LLC

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:URNJ – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,661 shares during the quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URNJ. Southport Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 43,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the period.

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:URNJ opened at $18.69 on Friday. Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $26.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.70.

About Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF

The Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (URNJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Junior Uranium Miners index. The fund seeks to track an index of small cap uranium miners around the globe, primarily those with revenues tied to the uranium mining and uranium industry. Securities are selected using a fundamental, proprietary methodology and weighted by market cap.

