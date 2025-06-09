CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. Purchases 792 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $274.57 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $209.64 and a twelve month high of $277.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $251.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

