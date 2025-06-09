CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSGX. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 49,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 58,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Up 16.1%

BATS:VSGX opened at $64.76 on Monday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $64.78. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.37.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.