Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA Has $2.80 Million Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA reduced its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Somerville Kurt F boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 96,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467 shares during the period. DJE Kapital AG acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth $4,228,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 136,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 19,491 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Argus lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.14.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of MKC stock opened at $74.22 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $66.88 and a one year high of $86.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.68.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $4,090,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 247,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,242,820.97. The trade was a 16.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gregory Repas sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $223,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,497.72. The trade was a 54.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,392 shares of company stock valued at $4,898,101. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.