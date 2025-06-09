Greystone Financial Group LLC Purchases 5,152 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $9,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLD. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Prologis from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.42.

Prologis Trading Up 1.0%

PLD stock opened at $108.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $132.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 101.00%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

