Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires 15,796 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,796 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $473,354,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,763,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,713 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8,585.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,210,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,873 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,960,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE D opened at $55.81 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.99 and a 12 month high of $61.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.90. The stock has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.56.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.63.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

