Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Reduced by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.8% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $590.03 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $428.86 and a 12-month high of $591.66. The firm has a market cap of $537.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $547.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $542.12.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.47% and a net margin of 45.71%. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MA. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $640.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.00.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total value of $8,678,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,692,629.36. This represents a 15.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 14,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.05, for a total transaction of $8,220,537.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,196,757.55. The trade was a 19.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,258 shares of company stock valued at $20,885,067. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

