iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC

Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lpwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 31,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $211.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $244.98. The stock has a market cap of $63.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.