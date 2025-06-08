iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Lessened by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. one8zero8 LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $407.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $371.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $389.25. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $308.67 and a fifty-two week high of $419.53.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

