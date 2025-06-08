iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Lifted by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 490,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $51,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 64,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. NavPoint Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. NavPoint Financial Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 106,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after buying an additional 26,239 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $107.67 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.74. The company has a market capitalization of $78.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.