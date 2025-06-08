DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 259,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,899 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $39,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVA. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 price objective on DaVita in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of DaVita from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.50.

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $137.95 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.76 and a twelve month high of $179.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.56 and a 200-day moving average of $152.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.26.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 115.48% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.