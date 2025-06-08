Insider Selling: CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL) CEO Sells $425,000.00 in Stock

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) CEO Xingjuan Chao sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,192,374. This trade represents a 3.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Xingjuan Chao also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 15th, Xingjuan Chao sold 25,000 shares of CeriBell stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $424,000.00.
- On Wednesday, April 23rd, Xingjuan Chao sold 15,628 shares of CeriBell stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $236,139.08.
- On Thursday, April 17th, Xingjuan Chao sold 5,700 shares of CeriBell stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $85,614.00.
- On Monday, April 21st, Xingjuan Chao sold 3,372 shares of CeriBell stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $50,681.16.
CBLL opened at $17.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.41. CeriBell has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $32.75.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in CeriBell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CeriBell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CeriBell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in CeriBell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,750,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CeriBell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000.
CBLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of CeriBell in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of CeriBell in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.
We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. We have developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting.
