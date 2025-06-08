Impact Capital Partners LLC Decreases Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Impact Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3 shares during the period. Impact Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG opened at $5,614.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,180.00 and a 1-year high of $5,639.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,990.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,932.90.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $20.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 23.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cfra raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,100.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,500.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,377.33.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

