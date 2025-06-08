Radnor Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,325 Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MEG opened at $21.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $49.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.92 million, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average is $17.82.

Montrose Environmental Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on MEG. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

