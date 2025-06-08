Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $4.98 Million Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,730 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $4,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6,800.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KKR opened at $123.46 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.15 and a 12 month high of $170.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.54 and a 200-day moving average of $132.77. The company has a market cap of $109.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.89.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

KKR has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $177.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $183.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.43.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 13,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,742.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,742.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $205,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,525,208.20. This trade represents a 31.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,471,488 shares of company stock worth $501,529,092 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

