Flagship Private Wealth LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 0.7% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,569,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,416,000 after purchasing an additional 286,795 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 5,865 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 689.0% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $51.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.25. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $44.39 and a 12-month high of $55.42.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

