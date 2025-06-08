Pillar Financial Advisors LLC Has $13.74 Million Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Pillar Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 494,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,925 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 10.2% of Pillar Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $13,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 60,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Altiora Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 54,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Visionary Horizons LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 20.2%

Shares of BATS DFIC opened at $30.82 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $30.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.60. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

