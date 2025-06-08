Dowlais Group (OTCMKTS:DWLAF) Stock Price Up 7.8% – Here’s What Happened

Dowlais Group plc (OTCMKTS:DWLAF – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.94 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 11,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Dowlais Group Stock Up 7.8%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81.

About Dowlais Group

(Get Free Report)

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dowlais Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dowlais Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.