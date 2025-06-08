First Affirmative Financial Network Takes Position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NYF. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 5,072.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 447,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,568,000 after acquiring an additional 438,976 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,455,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 555,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,560,000 after acquiring an additional 72,383 shares during the period. Note Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,684,000. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. raised its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 371,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,866,000 after acquiring an additional 38,764 shares during the period.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYF opened at $51.73 on Friday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.04 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.88.

About iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

